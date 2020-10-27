Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Bank of America began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

In related news, COO Michael A. Browne purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 63,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $763,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 753,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

