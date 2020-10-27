Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Bank of America began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
