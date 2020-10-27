Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

