MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $688.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,302.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,883 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

