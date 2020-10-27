Methanex (MEOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.