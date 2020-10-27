Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to post earnings of C($1.31) per share for the quarter.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.44) by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$710.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$830.20 million.

Get Methanex Co. (MX.TO) alerts:

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock opened at C$40.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.28. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.24 and a twelve month high of C$55.54.

In other news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total transaction of C$25,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,451,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,050,386.29. Also, Director Mark Allard acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$158,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$425,932.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.