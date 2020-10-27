Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.