MDC Partners (MDCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. MDC Partners has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

