McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGRC. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

