MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.23.

MTZ opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

