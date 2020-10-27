Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.