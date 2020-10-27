Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLM opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

