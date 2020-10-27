MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. MagnaChip Semiconductor has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. On average, analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MX opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The stock has a market cap of $467.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,781,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 762,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,250 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

