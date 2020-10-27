LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTC stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

