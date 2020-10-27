LSV Asset Management Trims Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.48% of TTM Technologies worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after buying an additional 353,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 547,012 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

