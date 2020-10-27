LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $42,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

BRX opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

