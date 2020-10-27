LSV Asset Management Sells 89,182 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,182 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.44% of Big Lots worth $95,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

BIG stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

