LSV Asset Management Sells 89,182 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,182 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 5.44% of Big Lots worth $95,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

