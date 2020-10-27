LSV Asset Management Sells 882,698 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,201,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 882,698 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.51% of Annaly Capital Management worth $150,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60,493 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.