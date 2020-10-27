LSV Asset Management Sells 87,943 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.84% of Brunswick worth $39,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CL King lifted their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.