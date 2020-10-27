LSV Asset Management Sells 86,466 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $87,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Diodes’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Diodes news, Director Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $5,216,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $195,692.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,191.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,810 shares of company stock valued at $24,657,235. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

