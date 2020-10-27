LSV Asset Management Sells 7,726 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $41,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.