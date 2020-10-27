LSV Asset Management Sells 76,458 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,040,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,458 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $84,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Chemours by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in The Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,002,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

