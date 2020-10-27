LSV Asset Management Sells 66,340 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,340 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.54% of SpartanNash worth $26,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $719.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

