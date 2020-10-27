LSV Asset Management Sells 58,099 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,099 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $325,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

