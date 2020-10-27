LSV Asset Management Sells 570,600 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475,765 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 570,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $30,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

