LSV Asset Management Sells 55,181 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.37% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

