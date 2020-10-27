LSV Asset Management Sells 48,100 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of D. R. Horton worth $85,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in D. R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 69.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 135,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 574.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 15.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

