LSV Asset Management Sells 47,800 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.76% of Greif worth $83,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Greif during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Greif by 40.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

