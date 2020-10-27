LSV Asset Management Sells 47,800 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.76% of Greif worth $83,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Greif by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

