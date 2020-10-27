LSV Asset Management Sells 32,800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

