LSV Asset Management Sells 3,179 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.10% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 442.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 16.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Myles James Watts sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 785,534 shares in the company, valued at $53,400,601.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,717. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

