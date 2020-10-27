LSV Asset Management Sells 28,700 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.46% of Toll Brothers worth $89,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,657,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 374,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,426,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

NYSE TOL opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $50.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,792 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

