LSV Asset Management Sells 28,700 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.46% of Toll Brothers worth $89,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $16,657,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 374,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $9,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,792 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

