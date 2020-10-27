LSV Asset Management Sells 198,527 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,527 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.49% of SITE Centers worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

