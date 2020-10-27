LSV Asset Management Sells 198,527 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,527 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.49% of SITE Centers worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,571,000 after buying an additional 835,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 274,527 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,546,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,833,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 86,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,065 shares during the period.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

