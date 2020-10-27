LSV Asset Management Sells 1,835,783 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $442,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPM opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.