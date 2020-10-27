LSV Asset Management Sells 175,035 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,035 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

