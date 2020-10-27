LSV Asset Management Sells 16,500 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 906,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $34,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 52.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,809,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $18,382,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KB Home by 154.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $4,412,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,074,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE KBH opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

