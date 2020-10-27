LSV Asset Management Sells 16,200 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.13% of World Fuel Services worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE INT opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.