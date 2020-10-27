LSV Asset Management Sells 14,571 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after purchasing an additional 989,754 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 292,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 794,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 548,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

