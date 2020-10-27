LSV Asset Management Sells 123,054 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,054 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.79% of Lincoln National worth $169,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

