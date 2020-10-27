LSV Asset Management Sells 105,954 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,437,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,954 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $92,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

