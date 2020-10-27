LSV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $43,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

