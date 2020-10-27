LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNY opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

