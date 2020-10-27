LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.35% of Dillard’s worth $35,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

DDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

