LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,851 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $88,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

