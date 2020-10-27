LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475,765 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 570,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.49% of American Airlines Group worth $30,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732,371 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

AAL stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.