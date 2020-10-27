LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,379,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.66% of F.N.B. worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 208.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,475.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.32.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

