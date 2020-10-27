LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.09% of Knoll worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Knoll by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,052,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,706 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knoll during the second quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knoll during the second quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Knoll by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 203,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in Knoll by 44.8% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 497,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $662.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In other Knoll news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

