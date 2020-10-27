LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $39,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

